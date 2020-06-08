e-paper
Home / India News / 'Inhuman, not acceptable': Chhattisgarh CM reacts to viral clip showing police official thrashing people

‘Inhuman, not acceptable’: Chhattisgarh CM reacts to viral clip showing police official thrashing people

In one of the clips, Urla Station House Officer (SHO) Nitin Upadhyay is seen without his uniform, thrashing people with a stick.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 15:12 IST
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Senior Superintendent of Police said a departmental enquiry has been initiated into the incident.
Senior Superintendent of Police said a departmental enquiry has been initiated into the incident.(Twitter)
         

Videos showing a police officer thrashing people for reportedly violating containment zone guidelines in Birgaon area of Raipur, Chhattisgarh has gone viral on social media. Senior officials have ordered an enquiry and sent the officer on leave. Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel took note of the incident and described it as “inhumane”.

In one of the purported clips, Urla Station House Officer (SHO) Nitin Upadhyay is seen without his uniform, thrashing people with a stick. The video, which was shot by the locals, was widely shared on social media by journalists and activists of the state.

Chief minister Baghel tweeted on the incident and wrote, “This is inhuman and not acceptable. Departmental enquiry has been constituted and he (the SHO) has been sent on leave.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Arif Sheikh said that he has initiated a departmental enquiry into the incident.

“A departmental enquiry has been ordered against the concerned officer. Besides, a separate enquiry into the incident headed by Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) has also been ordered,” the SSP told media.

The senior police official said that a suspected Covid-19 patient died in Birgaon area on Sunday, which is already a containment zone, after which six to seven fresh coronavirus cases were reported from the area.

“In view of the death, the officials had requested people in the area to stay indoors. Despite repeated requests, when people did not adhere to the containment guidelines, the officer went there to disperse the crowd and stop the movement,” he added.

“Excesses committed by him are not acceptable and suitable action will be taken in this regard after the probe,” the SSP said.

