Initial findings from Biotech's nasal vaccine show 'promising results': Govt

The findings of the phase one trial of Bharat Biotech International Limited’s nasal vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been promising, the Centre informed on Thursday, adding that it will prevent virus entry into the body. "Rest can be said once we have more findings. We should wait for the results," Dr VK Paul, a member of Niti Aayog, said.

After developing India’s first indigenous anti-Covid shot, Covaxin, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company is now developing an intranasal jab for the country. It received regulatory approvals to conduct the second and third phase trials of the intranasal vaccine, BBV154, in August. Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine clinical trial's principal investigator is Dr Sanjay Rai.

The Phase 1 medial trial was conducted on health groups volunteers in the age group of 18-60. In a statement earlier, the ministry of science and technology said the vaccine was "well-tolerated" by the volunteers. The vaccine is being developed with support from the department of biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Industry Research Associate Council (BIRAC).

According to Bharat Biotech's website, the nasal route for the vaccine has "excellent potential for vaccination due to the organised immune systems of the nasal mucosa." It will also be easier to administer and will not require trained health care workers. The nasal vaccine will also eliminate needle-associated risks such as injuries and infections. "It is ideally suited for children’s and adults," the company said.