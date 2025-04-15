Initial probe suggests involvement of Bangladeshi miscreants in Murshidabad violence: Report

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been apprised of an initial probe into West Bengal's Murshidabad violence, which indicates the involvement of alleged Bangladeshi miscreants, government sources said on Tuesday. At least three people were killed in the clashes in Murshidabad and over 138 have been arrested in connection with the violence.(PTI)

The preliminary findings also suggest that the miscreants may have initially received assistance from local leaders but eventually became uncontrollable.

Also Read: 'Mamata Banerjee calls rioters messengers of peace': Yogi Adityanath's attack over Murshidabad violence

Meanwhile, the MHA closely monitors activities in Murshidabad and other sensitive districts in West Bengal.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Saturday spoke with the state's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, assuring all possible help. He advised the state administration to keep a close watch on other sensitive districts and to put in place adequate steps to ensure normalcy as soon as possible.

Also Read: After Murshidabad, violence erupts in Bengal's South 24 Parganas over Waqf Amendment Act

The Union Home Secretary is in constant touch with the West Bengal Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police.

The MHA has also deployed nearly nine companies, at least 900 personnel, of the Border Security Force in Murshidabad. Of these nine companies, 300 BSF personnel are locally available with other additional companies at the request of the state government.

Also Read: As police start probe in Bengal’s Murshidabad, some see a pattern in violence

Earlier, the West Bengal DGP briefed that the situation was tense in Murshidabad but under control and was being monitored closely. The DGP further stated that he was taking the assistance of BSF posted locally and that more than 150 persons had been arrested.

The violence broke out last week in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protests swept across Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts, leading to arson, stone-pelting and road blockades.

Officials said the situation in the violence-hit areas remained tense, though no fresh incidents were reported.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed and internet services suspended in the worst-hit Murshidabad district, where violence took place.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has expressed concern over recent violence in three border areas of Murshidabad, West Bengal, and has deployed additional paramilitary forces as a precaution.

Preliminary reports suggest the involvement of Bangladeshi miscreants, allegedly aided by local TMC leaders, who later lost control over these elements.

The violence displaced Hindu families, forcing many to flee to Malda, raising fears of renewed infiltration and communal unrest.

The Centre has sought clarification from the state government regarding its failure to protect lives and property, the attack on railway assets, and police inaction during the initial stages of the violence.