Initiatives in last 11 years helped boost farmers’ incomes: PM Modi

ByAbhishek Angad
Jun 08, 2025 07:16 AM IST

The PM further said farmers were earlier forced to take loans for meeting small needs, but their lives have been made easier by his government

Several initiatives of the BJP-led NDA government during the last 11 years have boosted the prosperity of farmers and ensured the transformation of agriculture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, underlined the far-reaching impact of his government’s “pro-farmer” programmes.

Narendra Modi

The Centre also showcased flagship initiatives — such as the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, under which 3.68 lakh crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 110 million farmers, and the Kisan Fasal Bima Yojana, under which 1.75 lakh crore has been disbursed to 230 million farmers — as important steps taken for the welfare of farmers.

“It’s our privilege to serve our hardworking farmers. For the past 11 years, our various initiatives have boosted prosperity for farmers and also ensured an overall transformation of the agriculture sector,” Modi said in a post on X. “We have focussed on issues like soil health and irrigation, which have been greatly beneficial. Our efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour in the times to come.”

The PM further said farmers were earlier forced to take loans for meeting small needs, but their lives have been made easier by his government.

“Reflecting on the last 11 years, the government’s initiatives have not only enhanced prosperity among farmers but have also contributed to an overall transformation of the agriculture sector. Due to the continuous increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the country’s food producers are receiving fair prices for their crops and experiencing a rise in their income,” Modi was quoted as saying in a PIB release.

The PM over the last few days has been highlighting his government’s decisions in specific sectors. The BJP-led NDA government has recently completed its 11 years in power, while the party will mark the first anniversary of Modi-led government’s third term on June 9.

