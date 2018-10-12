INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala makes changes in party, brings in loyalists

The INLD chief, Om Prakash Chautala, on Thursday effected some organisational changes in the party as he brought in his loyalists.

“Satbir Sisaye replaced Rajendra Litani as president of Hisar unit and Vijay Panchgama replaced Naresh Dwarka in Dadri,” said a party release on Thursday.

It added that former MLA Nishan Singh was replaced by Kali Ram as covenor of the Kisan Cell. “Balbir Singh replaced Dhara Singh as the convener of employees cell. Dhara Singh was made state in-charge of the employees cell and K C Kajal as convener of medical cell,” the release said.

Chautala, who remains the INLD national president, named Anant Ram Tanwar, Sadhu Ram Chaudhary, Narayan Parsad Aggarwal, Kumari Phoolwati, Ashwani Dutta, Ram Bhagat Gupta as vice presidents, R S Chaudhary, secretary general and Ramesh Garg, Brij Sharma, Capt Inder Singh as general secretaries.

