INLD will bounce back: Om Prakash Chautala tells party workers

After a poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala on Saturday expressed confidence that the party would bounce back and perform well in the Haryana assembly elections later this year.

“With hard work and by reinvigorating itself, the party will shed the disappointment of Lok Sabha elections and rise again in the assembly elections,” Om Prakash Chautala, who is out of jail on a furlough for 14 days, told INLD workers at a meeting in Sirsa and Hisar districts.

The former Haryana chief minister said the party had never thought it would face defeat in Sirsa, considered to be a stronghold of Chautalas. “Every section of people was upset with the BJP. Yet, it managed to win the seat,” he said, asking the INLD workers to start preparing for the upcoming assembly elections.

“I will visit every place in Haryana and remain in touch with party workers. I know my workers are the backbone of the party and will bring the old days back,” the INLD chief said.

Om Prakash Chautala said he expected to be with the party workers by August.

