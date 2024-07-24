INS Brahmaputra fire: Body of missing soldier recovered

The body of a Navy sailor, who was missing since India's warship INS Brahmaputra caught fire at the Mumbai naval dockyard earlier this week, has been found, officials said. The ship was damaged in the fire and was resting on its side in the sea. Indian Navy frigate INS Brahmaputra tilted to one side after fire damages. (ANI)

"The body of Sitendra Singh, Leading Seaman, has been found today after intensive diving operations," Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and all personnel of the Indian Navy extend their deepest condolences to the family of Singh, he added.

Admiral Tripathi visited Mumbai yesterday and reviewed the sequence of events leading to the accident and efforts undertaken to locate the missing sailor.

"The CNS (Chief of Navy Staff) was briefed on the mitigating actions taken to limit the extent of the damage, plan to recover and undertake repairs to restore the ship's functionality at the earliest. The CNS directed that all actions by the Command and Naval Headquarters to make INS Brahmaputra seaworthy and combat-ready are to be initiated immediately," the Navy said in a statement.

"The Indian Navy stands resolutely with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," it added.

The Navy said in a statement on Monday that the ship was resting on its side after a major fire had broken out on the ship on July 21. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with the assistance of firefighters from Mumbai's naval dockyard but it suffered "listing" to its port side. The sailor was declared missing.

The force said in a statement that the ship couldn't be brought to the upright position despite efforts.

"A fire had broken out onboard the Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, on the evening of 21 July, 24 while she was undergoing refit. The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the assistance of firefighters from the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and other ships in the harbour, by the morning of 22 Jul 24. Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out," the Navy had said.

With inputs from PTI