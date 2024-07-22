Frigate INS Brahmaputra resting on its side after major fire, sailor missing: Navy

INS Brahmaputra is resting in the sea on its side after a major fire broke out on the ship, the Indian Navy said in a statement on Monday. The authorities are searching for a sailor who is missing since the fire incident, it added. HT Image

The Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The fire had broken out on INS Brahmaputra on July 21. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with the assistance of firefights from Mumbai's naval dockyard but it suffered "listing" to its port side.

The force said in a statement that the ship couldn't be brought to the upright position despite efforts.

"A fire had broken out onboard the Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role Frigate, on the evening of 21 July, 24 while she was undergoing refit. The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai {ND (Mbi)} and other ships in the harbour, by the morning of 22 Jul 24. Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out," the Navy said in the statement.

"In the fire incident onboard the frigate INS Brahmaputra, the warship experienced severe listing to one side (port side). Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side," it added.

The Navy said all personnel were accounted for barring a junior sailor.

"All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress. An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident," it added.