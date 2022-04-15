'Instead of removing': What Aaditya Thackeray says on loudspeaker row triggered by uncle

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said instead of removing loudspeakers from mosques, those loudspeakers should be used to speak about the rising inflation, petrol, diesel or CNG prices, taking a jibe at the Centre. "One should speak about petrol, diesel or CNG and should notice the recent 2-3 years, not the last 60 years," the minister said commenting on the loudspeaker controversy which has been triggered by his uncle, MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

The demand for the removal of loudspeakers from outside the mosques raised by Rak Thackeray in the Gudi Padwa rally has turned into a major controversy, the repercussions of which are being felt in other states as well. In Uttar Pradesh, AVBP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has sought the Aligarh district administration's permission to install loudspeakers to play Hanuman Chalisa at major crossings. Karnataka mosques have received police orders on the decibel limit of loudspeakers.

After raising the demand in the Gudi Padwa rally, Raj Thackeray reiterated his threat and gave the government time till May 3 before which all loudspeakers have to be taken down. Otherwise, his party will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques, he threatened.

The Maharashtra government has taken a strong stance against MNS and said the government will not allow anyone to vitiate the state's atmosphere. While Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said rules regarding decibel levels are already there in place, deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said Raj Thackeray must not be given so much importance.

NCP leader Jayant Patil earlier said Raj Thackeray is working at the BJP's behest.

Meanwhile, several Muslim leaders of the MNA have exited the party in the last few days after Raj Thackeray's call for the removal of the high-decibel loudspeakers. “Time has come to say 'Jai Maharashtra' (good bye) if the party, which one worked for and considered as everything, takes a hateful stand against the community one comes from,” MNS secretary Irfan Shaikh said as he resigned from the party.

