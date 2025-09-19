‘Insult to armed forces’: BJP reacts to Sam Pitroda's ‘Pakistan’ remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress and the Gandhi family over Sam Pitroda's “Pakistan feels like home” remark, calling it an “insult to the armed forces”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Sam Pitroda at an Indian diaspora event in New York.(PTI file photo)

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandhari called the remarks “anti-national” and alleged that Pitroda made the remarks on the behest of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

“Can a patriot ever say that terror state Pakistan is like a home to them? But, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, who decides the Gandhi family's strategy, who has a 30-year-long relationship with Gandhi family,... says that he feels at home in Pakistan. Congress leadership is making Sam Pitroda say this,” Bhandhari said at a press conference.

Bhandari called the remarks an “insult” to the armed forces and said that Rahul Gandhi and Congress call Pakistan home and “Insult the sovereignty of India”.

"This is an insult to our soldiers and 140 crore Indians. If this statement is not anti-national, then what is it?... ISI Agent Shaid Afridi called Rahul Gandhi his idol a few days ago, and now Rahul's close aide says Pakistan is like a home to him. Some time ago, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to fight the Indian state... They call Pakistan their home and insult the sovereignty of India," he added.

Sam Pitroda's remarks



Sam Pitroda, in an interview, said India should prioritise its neighbours, offering support and cooperation despite challenges like violence and terrorism.

“Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours? They are all small. They all need help. They are all going through difficult times, and there's no need to fight,” said Sam Pitroda.

“Of course, there is a problem of violence; of course, there is a problem of terrorism. All that is there, but at the end of the day, in that neighbourhood, there is a common gene pool. I've been to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country,” he added.