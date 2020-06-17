e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Intel agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China: Complete list

Intel agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China: Complete list

The National Security Council Secretariat has backed the recommendation to block or discourage use of 52 mobile apps

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:02 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Intelligence agencies have asked the government to block or discourage use of 52 mobile apps
Intelligence agencies have asked the government to block or discourage use of 52 mobile apps(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Indian intelligence agencies have asked the government to block or advise people to stop use of 52 mobile applications linked to China over concerns that these weren’t safe and ended up extracting a large amount of data outside India, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times.

The list of applications sent by the security establishment to the government include video conferencing app Zoom, short-video app TikTok, and other utility and content apps such as UC browser, Xender, SHAREit and Clean-master.

A senior government official said the recommendation of the intelligence agencies had recently been supported by the National Security Council Secretariat, which felt these could be detrimental to India’s security.

“The discussions on the recommendations are continuing,” said an official, explaining that the parameters and the risks attached to each mobile app will have to be examined one by one.

On the radar of intelligence agencies
  • TikTok, Vault-Hide, Vigo Video, Bigo Live, Weibo
  • WeChat, SHAREit, UC News, UC Browser
  • BeautyPlus, Xender, ClubFactory, Helo, LIKE
  • Kwai, ROMWE, SHEIN, NewsDog, Photo Wonder
  • APUS Browser, VivaVideo- QU Video Inc
  • Perfect Corp, CM Browser, Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab)
  • Mi Community, DU recorder, YouCam Makeup
  • Mi Store, 360 Security, DU Battery Saver, DU Browser
  • DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, Clean Master – Cheetah
  • CacheClear DU apps studio, Baidu Translate, Baidu Map
  • Wonder Camera, ES File Explorer, QQ International
  • QQ Launcher, QQ Security Centre, QQ Player, QQ Music
  • QQ Mail, QQ NewsFeed, WeSync, SelfieCity, Clash of Kings
  • Mail Master, Mi Video call-Xiaomi, Parallel Space

In April this year, the home ministry had issued an advisory on use of Zoom on the recommendation of the national cybersecurity agency – Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-in). India wasn’t the first country to restrict use of Zoom within the government. Taiwan has banned government agencies from using Zoom, the German Foreign Ministry restricts its use of Zoom to emergency situations on personal computers while the United States Senate advises members to use other platforms. The company had responded to the home ministry advisory, insisting that it was serious about user security.

There have been calls for action against mobile apps that are perceived to be compromising security from time to time. And companies such as the hugely-popular video popular video-sharing app TikTok - owned and operated by Chinese internet company ByteDance - have issued denials.

But officials said there were inputs that many Android and IOS apps, either developed by Chinese developers or launched by companies with Chinese links, had the potential to be used as spyware or other malicious ware. There have been reports that security agencies had advised security personnel from using them in view of the “detrimental impact that this could have on data security.

Such concerns about backdoors in China-linked hardware or software have been frequently articulated by western security agencies too. One argument has been that China could use its access to degrade communications services in case of conflict.

tags
top news
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
Odia JCO killed at Galwan Valley was family’s lone breadwinner
Odia JCO killed at Galwan Valley was family’s lone breadwinner
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In