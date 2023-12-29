Intercaste couple faces boycott from villagers, police register case

A newlywed couple has filed a complaint with police saying that leaders of the Jogi community imposed a boycott on them for their intercaste marriage, police officials said. Shivamogga superintendent of police said that soon after receiving a complaint from the couple, a case was registered against Jogi community leaders under the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. (HT Archives)

The incident was reported from Horabailu village in Kumsi Hobli of Shivamogga district, where the Jogi community leaders allegedly imposed the boycott on a man from their community for marrying a woman from a scheduled caste.

Expressing disapproval of the marriage, community leaders have instructed members not to engage with the family, with a warning of a ₹1,000 fine for non-compliance. The leaders even announced a ₹500 reward for those who provide information about people violating it.

According to officials, the 27-year-old man from the Jogi community, an OBC, had married the scheduled caste woman on September 10. The marriage was registered at the Shivamogga sub-registrar’s office on September 27. After they were boycotted, the couple filed a complaint with Kumsi police, which registered an FIR and investigated.

“After the marriage registration, the Jogi community leaders convened a meeting, deciding to impose a boycott on the couple and sever ties with them,” said Shivamogga superintendent of police J K Mithun Kumar. “Soon after receiving a complaint from the couple, we registered a case against Jogi community leaders under the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. The investigation is being done by Kumsi police officials, and we will provide all security to the couple.”

Haleshappa, a local Dalit leader, said, “Some individuals in the Jogi community are fraudulently obtaining SC certificates to avail of government benefits. However, there is reluctance in the community to accept the woman from the SC community.”

Shivamogga district social welfare officer Malleshappa said, “I and officials from the department visited the village and collected information. A meeting of the Jogi community leaders has been called to sort out the matter.” He added that the department would take stern legal action against those who discriminate against the SC/ST community. “The officials have informed community leaders about the penal action under the SC/ST Act,” he added.