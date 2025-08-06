Interim panel to oversee daily functioning of Mathura temple

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday agreed to a Supreme Court proposal to set up an interim management committee to oversee the daily functioning of the Bankey Bihari temple in Mathura. The arrangement will remain in place while the legality of the state’s ordinance to take over the temple’s administration is decided by the Allahabad high court. The SC proposal had come from a bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi on Monday when the court expressed concern over the deadlock between the state and the current temple managing committee. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The proposal had come from a bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi on Monday when the court expressed concern over the deadlock between the state and the current temple managing committee. It suggested that a retired high court judge head the interim panel and sought suggestions from all stakeholders on the panel’s composition.

On Tuesday, the UP government, represented by additional solicitor general (ASG) KM Nataraj, submitted a formal response supporting the court’s idea. The state said it had “no objection” to the formation of such a committee and agreed that it should be allowed access to temple funds to begin work on a planned temple corridor.

Drawing parallels with the Kashi Vishwanath Temple redevelopment, the state reiterated its commitment to providing financial support for the Bankey Bihari temple’s development in partnership with the temple authorities.

The state proposed an eight-member panel led by a retired high court judge who is a Sanatan Hindu from the Vaishnav sect. Other suggested members would include the Mathura civil judge, district collector, senior superintendent of police, municipal commissioner, vice-chairman of the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority, principal secretary (temple affairs), and a representative of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The bench reserved its final decision on the composition, even as it has given other parties, including the temple’s managing committee and members of the Goswami community, until August 9 (when the matter will be heard next) to submit their views and suggest names for the retired judge.

The background to the dispute is the UP government’s ordinance “Uttar Pradesh Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025” issued in May. The ordinance replaces the current temple management, primarily comprising the Goswami community, with an 18-member state-controlled trust, including 7 ex-officio government members. The Goswami sect claims it has managed the temple for over 500 years under a judicial decree from 1939 and sees the ordinance as a move to displace them.

The ordinance and an earlier Supreme Court order allowing the use of temple funds for development are both under challenge by the temple committee.

In court on Tuesday, ASG Nataraj defended the ordinance, saying it aimed to improve temple infrastructure and protect public safety. He said the government wanted to build a corridor around the temple to manage growing footfall, without infringing on the religious rights of devotees. The plan involves using about ₹200 crore from the temple’s own funds and ₹5 crore from the state for land purchases and development, keeping ownership with the deity.

The ordinance followed a November 2023 Allahabad high court order directing better facilities at the temple after a stampede in August 2022 during Janmashtami left two dead. The court had allowed development but restricted the use of temple funds for land purchase. The state later secured Supreme Court permission to use temple funds.

The government says the temple, over 160 years old and occupying just 1,200 sq ft, is unable to safely handle the daily footfall of 40,000-50,000 devotees, which surges to over 500,000 during festivals.

Meanwhile, the Goswami community continues to oppose the ordinance, calling it a violation of their customary rights and a backdoor attempt to seize control of temple assets. They have promised to submit names and suggestions for the interim committee at the next hearing.