Interlocutor meet boycotted In Nagaland
Feb 28, 2019 01:37 IST
Three prominent Naga groups, Naga Hoho, Naga Students Federation and Naga Mother's Association stayed away from meetings with Ravi in Nagaland capital Kohima on Tuesday.
Accusing the Centre of insincerity, several Naga bodies boycotted consultative meetings with interlocutor RN Ravi to take forward long-standing peace talks. Three prominent Naga groups, Naga Hoho, Naga Students Federation and Naga Mother’s Association stayed away from meetings with Ravi in Nagaland capital Kohima on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Naga Hogo said they were boycotting the meet “to show resentment towards the Government of India for its insincerity and lack of political will towards solving the Indo-Nagaland political problem”.
The NDA government had signed a framework agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) in 2015, with the aim of finding a final solution to the Naga issue that has been simmering inconclusively for nearly two decades.
Feb 28, 2019 01:37 IST