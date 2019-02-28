Interlocutor meet boycotted In Nagaland

Accusing the Centre of insincerity, several Naga bodies boycotted consultative meetings with interlocutor RN Ravi to take forward long-standing peace talks. Three prominent Naga groups, Naga Hoho, Naga Students Federation and Naga Mother’s Association stayed away from meetings with Ravi in Nagaland capital Kohima on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Naga Hogo said they were boycotting the meet “to show resentment towards the Government of India for its insincerity and lack of political will towards solving the Indo-Nagaland political problem”.

The NDA government had signed a framework agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) in 2015, with the aim of finding a final solution to the Naga issue that has been simmering inconclusively for nearly two decades.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 01:37 IST