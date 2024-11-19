International Trade Fair 2024 at Delhi's Pragati Maidan: Ticket prices, timing, and more

The 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) is being held at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Supposed to run till November 27, the fair offers a dynamic exhibition of items from throughout India and beyond the world. "Vocal for Local, Local to Global," this year's theme, emphasises India's determination to strengthen domestic industry and broaden international trade ties.

The IITF is one of the country's most popular trade shows, attracting businesses, exhibitors, and visitors eager to discover new goods, crafts, and innovations.

As India advances towards a more advanced and independent future, the fair seeks to promote creativity, entrepreneurship, and teamwork.

Fair Timings and Dates

The general public and business visitors have distinct timetables for the fair:

- November 14–18 were business days, reserved only for business travellers.

-The fair is available to the public from Tuesday till November 27.

The IITF seeks to provide something for everyone with a wide variety of exhibits from both local Indian companies and foreign participation. The government wants to make the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) a premier organisation that represents India's value chain and industry as a whole.

Tickets Availability and Prices

Since tickets are offered through a variety of outlets, attendees may easily arrange their travel to the fair:

- The Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarathi app, the Bharat Mandapam app, the official ITPO website (www.indiatradefair.com), and the DMRC website (www.itpo.autope.in) all provide online ticketing. QR codes offer a simple and safe way to buy tickets.

-Inderlok, Samaypur Badli, Shiv Vihar, Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, and other well-known destinations are among the 55 approved Delhi Metro stations where offline tickets are available.

General admission ticket at the fair from November 19 is ₹80, while the children's admission is ₹40.

Venue and Operating hours

The Supreme Court Metro Station provides access to Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

Entry Points: Gates 6 and 10 (Mathura Road) and 3 and 4 (Bhairon Marg) are the entrances for visitors.

The fair will be open every day from 9.30 am to 7.30 pm, giving guests plenty of time to take in the displays.

With thousands of exhibitors, engaging booths, and a wide range of goods, the IITF 2024 provides a special chance to support and celebrate regional and global businesses in one location.

IITF's theme, “Viksit Bharat @2047,” considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of "Viksit Bharat," which aims to create a wealthy and independent India by 2047. He highlighted plans to construct kiosks to enable seamless transactions and stressed the need of increasing digital purchases at trade shows.