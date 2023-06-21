International Yoga day LIVE: 250 million people across the world to participate in event

On June 21, the nations across the globe will celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters with representatives from over 180 countries. Moreover, 250 million people across the world are expected to participate in the event, with the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ aptly translating to One Earth. One Family. One Future.

A diverse array of yoga associations and non-governmental organisations will take part in the event. (HT File Photo)