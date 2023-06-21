Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
International Yoga day LIVE: 250 million people across the world to participate in event

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2023 05:52 AM IST

On June 21, the nations across the globe will celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters with representatives from over 180 countries. Moreover, 250 million people across the world are expected to participate in the event, with the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ aptly translating to One Earth. One Family. One Future.

A diverse array of yoga associations and non-governmental organisations will take part in the event. (HT File Photo)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 21 Jun 2023 05:52 AM

    Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi to take place at over two dozen sites

    The International Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi will be observed at Red Fort, CP Central Park, Lodhi Garden and Coronation Park, among other places. Read more

  • Wed, 21 Jun 2023 05:49 AM

    PM Modi to lead yoga session at the UN headquarters

    PM Modi will lead a yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York on the occasion of Internation Day of Yoga. 

  • Wed, 21 Jun 2023 05:48 AM

    Yoga integral part of our eternal tradition: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people of the state to adopt yoga on the eve of International Yoga Day on Tuesday. The CM made the appeal in a video message on his official Twitter handle. Read more

  • Wed, 21 Jun 2023 05:46 AM

    Opinion: Yoga is a gift from India to the world. It can help transform global health

    As an ancient practice with benefits in promoting mental and physical well-being, yoga has gained widespread recognition. Read more

