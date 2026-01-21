Internet suspended after 2 Assam communities clash, two lynched

Silchar: Tension gripped Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday as clashes erupted between members of Bodo and Adivasi communities, a day mob violence over suspicion of cattle theft claimed two lives, prompting the administration to deploy the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and temporarily suspend internet/mobile data services, officials said. Representational image. (Pexel)

The trigger for the violence was an incident that occurred around 7.30 pm on Monday, when a vehicle carrying construction workers from Bodo community was stopped by a mob on suspicion of cattle theft. During the confrontation, the vehicle — a Mahindra Scorpio —reportedly hit two Adivasi people at Mansingh Road under Kokrajhar police station, after which the occupants were assaulted by the mob, who also set the vehicle on fire.

While one of the victims died on Monday night, another man succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday, police said, identifying the deceased as Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit and Sunil Murmu.

Four others who sustained injuries in the attack have been admitted to the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, where doctors said the condition of one of the injured remains critical. At least 19 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, a police officer said, adding the victims were associated with a road construction project and were returning to Kokrajhar after a site inspection in the Aoudang area.

On Tuesday, members of both Bodo and Adivasi communities blocked the National Highway near Karigaon, burned tyres, torched houses and allegedly set fire to a government office. The Karigaon police outpost also came under attack during the clashes between the two communities, officials said, adding that police fired blank rounds in the air to bring the situation under control.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that arrangements are in place to deploy the army while the RAF is already on the ground following clashes and mob violence in Kokrajhar district.

Sarma, who is currently in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet, spoke to director general of police (DGP) Harmeet Singh over the phone to take stock of the situation and issued instructions to ensure strict action against those involved and to maintain law and order.

“To maintain law and order, internet services have been temporarily suspended in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts,” Sarma said in a post on X, appealing for cooperation from community leaders and political representatives. “I urge everyone to assist the government in restoring peace and normalcy at the earliest and to ensure the safety of the public.”

Meanwhile, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary described the incident as unfortunate and suggested the involvement of a “third force” attempting to disrupt peace in the region.

“In Bodoland, indigenous communities and the Bodo community have lived together peacefully for a long time. I believe a third force is trying to disturb this harmony,” Mohilary said, urging people not to be provoked or indulge in violence.

Senior superintendent of police Akshat Garg said the investigation into the mob violence was underway and more arrests will be made based on evidence collected.