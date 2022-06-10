Interpol issues red notice againstCanada-based gangster Goldy Brar

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Interpol on Thursday issued red notices against Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, people familiar with the development said.

A request was sent by the Punjab Police to the Interpol through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for issuing the red notice against 28-year-old Goldy Brar, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The global warrant allows 194 member countries to trace and arrest a suspect in their territories.

The red notice against Brar says the native of Shri Mukhtsar Sahib in Punjab is wanted for murder, criminal conspiracy, supply of illegal firearms and attempt to murder.

Earlier in the day, CBI countered Punjab Police’s claims that they sent a request to the central agency seeking the issuance of red notice for Brar on May 19, 10 days before Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district. Instead, CBI claimed that the formal communication from Punjab Police about issuing the notice came on May 30, a day after the singer-politican was killed.

Brar claimed responsibility for the murder on May 29 and the Punjab Police, in a special press note issued on Wednesday, said they had previously sought a red notice against the gangster in a formal request to CBI on May 19. That statement raised questions over CBI’s delay in issuing the notice. But the agency said on Thursday that it only received the notice on May 30.

“The proposal for issuance of red notice against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy was received on May 30 at 12.25 pm from Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police through e-mail. In this e-mail dated May 30, a copy of letter dated May 19 was attached. A hard copy of the same proposal was received from Punjab Police in IPCU, CBI, New Delhi on May 30,” CBI’s statement reads.

Goldy went to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and police have claimed that he is an active member of Bishnoi gang.

CBI claimed that its International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), New Delhi coordinates the requests of sister law enforcement agencies for informal coordination through INTERPOL including requests for issuance of colour coded notices.

IPCU checks the requests for eligibility as per Rules of Processing Data of Interpol so that the request is complete and the notices are issued early. The final issuance of notices is done by INTERPOL (HQ), Lyon (France) in line with Rules for Processing of Data.

CBI claimed that after processing for confirmation of requirements, the red notice proposal in this case was forwarded expeditiously to Interpol(Headquarters), Lyon on June 2.

The central agency has also questioned claims of Punjab Police in the Wednesday’s statement that “the proposal is under process at the level of CBI, Central National Bureau for liaison with Interpol and that on execution of red notice, extradition proposal shall be moved through MHA.”

CBI clarified that Interpol channels are used for informal international police to police cooperation and a red notice is neither mandatory nor a prerequisite for sending extradition request more so when the location of subject is known.

Meanwhile, the Interpol has also issued a red notice against Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of Khadoor Sahib in Punjab, who is based in Pakistan, and is accused of inducting and operationalising many terrorist modules in Punjab in the recent past.