Home / India News / Thief escapes after snatching loaded gun from cop in Karnataka, held

Thief escapes after snatching loaded gun from cop in Karnataka, held

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Jul 18, 2023 12:59 AM IST

Interstate thief Khajappa Gayakwad was apprehended after snatching a loaded service revolver from a sub-inspector and fleeing the scene. He faces a total of 28 cases across three states.

An interstate thief, Khajappa Gayakwad was apprehended on Monday after the suspect snatched a loaded service revolver on July 16 from a sub-inspector and fled the scene, said the Kalburgi police.

An interstate thief was apprehended after the suspect snatched a loaded service revolver from a sub-inspector and fled the scene. (Agencies)
An interstate thief was apprehended after the suspect snatched a loaded service revolver from a sub-inspector and fled the scene. (Agencies)

Gayakwad, a resident of Balluragi village in Afjalpur taluk, has gained a notorious reputation as an interstate thief, with more than 20 cases of house burglary registered against him across police stations in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka. The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police had launched search operations in connection with a theft case in Bengaluru with the assistance of the Afjalpura police.

“It was a challenging situation for the police, considering the thief had absconded with a loaded weapon. We were anxious that he might harm someone in the village,” said Afjalpura circle inspector B. Raja Shekar.

The police team located Gayakwad in Sonna village, Afjalpura taluk, around 10pm on Sunday night. He was spotted driving a car and was asked to surrender by the police. The suspect then abruptly opened the car’s door and escaped with Sub-Inspector Bheemaraya Bankali loaded revolver, police said.

Senior officers, including SP Isha Pant, arrived at the scene and was involved in the search efforts.

Later, the police learned that the thief took refuge in a large tree situated in a field on the outskirts of Balluragi village. Surrounding the area, the police urged Gayakwad to surrender, but he refused, expressing fears of being shot if he descended. He threatened the officers, declaring that he would shoot anyone who approached. After a five-hour struggle, they convinced him to climb down from the tree and placed him under arrest, police said.

Gayakwad, now facing a total of 28 cases across various police stations in three states, has been booked under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 379 (forcible snatching with intent to commit theft), and the Arms Act section 25 (theft of firearms from police or armed forces), police said, adding, the investigation is underway.

.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out