Interview: Will Ram Mandir be constructed this year? Here’s what VHP says

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that any decision on Ram temple construction in Ayodhya would be possible only after the Supreme Court gives its judgment in the case, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leadership has announced that it will follow the decision of saints in the forthcoming Dharam Sansad during Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and not wait till eternity.

In an interview to Kenneth John, VHP’s international secretary general Milind Parande spoke about the plans of the organisation. Excerpts:

Q. Will the construction of Ram Temple begin this year?

Ans: Ram temple construction will begin in Ayodhya either through legislation or according to the decision taken by saints in the Dharam Sansad scheduled to be held on January 31 and February 1.

Q. Do you think legislation is possible before Lok Sabha elections?

Ans: This is the burden of the central government. We have remained committed to the cause since the demolition of Babri Mosque in 1992. The central government had enough time to bring in legislation but failed.

Q. Does the VHP feel cheated?

Ans: Why should we feel cheated? Our agenda is temple construction in Ayodhya. We thought the government would support us. Religion and politics are two different things. If the government supports us, well and good, otherwise we are capable of constructing the temple on the direction of saints.

Q. Do you endorse the recent statements of RSS leaders that there is uncertainty over Lok Sabha poll results?

Ans: VHP will back a government which is committed to protecting the cause of Hindus. We have waited enough. We have full faith in the Supreme Court but are not sure when the decision will come.

Q. Will the VHP extend support to the BJP in Lok Sabha election?

Ans: We will only support those who are committed to the welfare of Hindus. In the last four years, the BJP government has failed to pave way for temple construction which has hurt the feelings and religious sentiments of 100 crore Hindus.

Q. If the saints decide to commence temple construction after Kumbh Mela, will the VHP support it?

Ans. Yes. Whatever the saints decide, our activists will follow it blindly.

Q. Will politicians be allowed in Dharam Sansad?

Ans: No. Dharam Sansad is an event of saints and has nothing to do with politics. However, if saints decide to allow some politicians committed to the cause of Hindus, we have no objection to it.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 07:53 IST