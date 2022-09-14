Introduce chapter of Battle of Saragarhi in school text books: Vikramjit Singh

Rajya Sabha member S Vikramjit Singh has asked the government to introduce a chapter on the Battle of Saragarhi in school text books to teach students about the “unparalleled and exemplary battle” and sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this contet.

“The bravery cannot be summed in any words but still we can contribute to the sacrifices of those soldiers”, Vikramjit Singh said at an event to pay tributes to the soldiers at 125th commemoration ceremony of Saragarhi Battle in national capital Delhi.

21 Sikh soldiers of the 36 Sikh Regiment laid down their lives defending the Saragarhi Fort in Wazirstan (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan) on September 12,1897, that was attacked by nearly 10,000 Pathans.

The heavily outnumbered Sikh soldiers succeeded in holding back the Pathans for nearly seven hours, counted as one of history’s greatest last stands.

Uttarakhand governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh said Sikhism has taught everyone what people should do for the nation and society. “The world should learn humanity from Sikhs and it becomes our duty to make everyone across the globe aware about the Brave battle of Saragarhi. We all should learn from the battle,” he said.

Former army chief Gen J J Singh said this battle was an epitome of valour, courage and display of fearlessness. “It’s a lesson for all leaders at every level. Nishan Sahab was there at the fort of Sarahgarhi. Brigadier Kanwaljeet Singh from 36th Sikh regiment is present here”.

Defence expert Maroof Raza said it was a fierce battle where the bravehearts fought by giving the last call of the Khalsa. If a nation does not honour its brave, they have no right to be called as a great nation.

Dr Josan, President Saragarhi foundation, Dr Tarlochan singh former chairman Minorities commission, S Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi MP from New Zealand, S Harmit Singh Kalka president DSGMC, Ravinder Singh Ahuja President Sikh Forum, Brig Kanwaljit Singh Chopra from 36th Sikh regiment were among those present at the commemoration function.