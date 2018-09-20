Introspect on Ram temple, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

There is a need to face the truth and not delay justice, and for the society to introspect on the Ram Temple issue, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday in reference to the dispute over the construction of a temple at Ayodhya that has been hanging fire.

The RSS chief said whenever truth and justice are disparaged on account of arrogance and self-interest; there can be a conflict even in Ayodhya, which is considered a place where no wars occur. Urging for a quick resolution to the dispute, Bhagwat said people’s faith has been hurt by questioning the very existence of Lord Ram and Ayodhya, considered his birthplace.

“It is the birthplace of Ram, there was a temple there that was destroyed… birthplace can only be one, and the demand is to construct a temple there,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of two books on Ayodhya by senior journalist Hemant Sharma, Bhagwat said: “If it was said that times have changed and the demand can’t be met, people might have considered that; but questions were raised on the existence of Ram and Ayodhya. People’s faith was tested. The intellectuals and leaders can show patience, but the common man’s patience is not everlasting.” The RSS chief cautioned that to keep denying the truth and disparaging justice is “inviting trouble”.

On the RSS’s demand for a Ram Temple at Ayodhya, he said, “We are only partners of the Aadolan (movement) and want a temple at the earliest. We are not trying to put anyone down, we want to end conflict.”

RSS and its hardline affiliate, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have been pushing for an early resolution to the case, which is currently being heard by the Supreme Court.

BJP president Amit Shah, who also spoke on the occasion, said the Ayodhya issue has galvanised people like no other movement. Referring to the faith associated with Ayodhya, he said attempts made to erase history will not succeed.

“One gets goosebumps on reading about the sacrifices made by people. Those who came to visit the temple didn’t know it had been demolished, the Andolan led by (then VHP chief) Ashok Singhal was an outcome of the pain that people felt,” he said.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh also spoke about the sentiments attached to Ayodhya and said it would have been good to decide the issue through consensus. “It’s ironic it has not happened,” he said.

