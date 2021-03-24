INX case: Chidambaram, Karti summoned by Delhi Court

A Delhi court on Wednesday issued summons to Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram, and several others in the INX Media money-laundering case. The court was taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Those summoned have been asked to appear before the court on April 7, reported news agency PTI.

The INX media case is about alleged irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds worth ₹305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Chidambaram had been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August 2019, two years after it had registered a case on the alleged irregularities. The ED case on money laundering was lodged in May of 2018.

Along with the father-son duo, Karti's chartered accountant S S Bhaskararaman has also been summoned, reported news agency PTI.

On February 22, the Supreme Court allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad for six months after depositing ₹2 crores in a nationalised bank and submitting his detailed itinerary beforehand. ED had accused Karti of “blatantly misusing” his court granted liberty by using it to travel abroad.

Special Judge M K Nagpal who issued the summons today earlier allowed the central agency to investigate documents from authorities in Switzerland received in response to a letter rogatory (letter of request) sent by the agency. The CBI sent letters of request to the United Kingdom, Singapore, Mauritius, Bermuda and Switzerland in the course of their investigation.

(with agency inputs)