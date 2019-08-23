Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 23, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
LIVE BLOG

INX media case live updates: Chidambaram’s bail plea in Supreme Court today

INX Media Case Live Updates: P Chidambaram was arrested late on Wednesday night after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected his pre-arrest bail.

By HT Correspondent | Aug 23, 2019 11:08 IST
highlights

Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case would be heard on Friday by the Supreme Court.

Chidambaram was arrested late on Wednesday night after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected his pre-arrest bail.

On Friday, the court is expected to hear a special leave petition—filed before he was arrested-- in which Chidambaram had contested the high court’s decision to reject pre-arrest bail on grounds that there was no allegation that the petitioner is likely to flee justice, influence witnesses or tamper with the evidence.

Follow live updates here:

11:08 am IST

INX Media case relates to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the media group

The INX Media case relates to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the media group for foreign investment to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was finance minister.

10:33 am IST

A special court had on given CBI the custody of Chidambaram till August 26

A special court had on Thursday given the Central Bureau of Investigation the custody of Chidambaram till August 26 so that it can interrogate him over the INX Media case.

10:23 am IST

Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will appear for Chidambaram in Supreme Court

Senior lawyers and Congress members Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will appear for Chidambaram in the Supreme Court.

10:10 am IST

On Friday, the court is expected to hear a special leave petition

On Friday, the court is expected to hear a special leave petition—filed before he was arrested-- in which Chidambaram had contested the high court’s decision to reject pre-arrest bail on grounds that there was no allegation that the petitioner is likely to flee justice, influence witnesses or tamper with the evidence.

9:57 am IST

P Chidambaram was arrested late on Wednesday night

P Chidambaram was arrested late on Wednesday night after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected his pre-arrest bail.

9:42 am IST

P Chidambaram’s bail plea in Supreme Court today

The Supreme Court is on Friday expected to hear a petition filed by former Union minister P Chidambaram seeking interim protection from arrest by Enforcement Directorate and to set aside the Delhi High Court order that refused to grant him anticipatory bail in INX media case.

trending topics