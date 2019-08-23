Chidambaram’s bail plea in Supreme Court today

india

Aug 23, 2019

The Supreme Court is on Friday expected to hear a petition filed by former Union minister P Chidambaram seeking interim protection from arrest by Enforcement Directorate and to set aside the Delhi High Court order that refused to grant him anticipatory bail in INX media case.

The top court is expected to hear the special leave petition—filed before he was arrested on Wednesday—in which Chidambaram had contested the high court’s decision to reject pre-arrest bail on grounds that there was no allegation that the petitioner is likely to flee justice, influence witnesses or tamper with the evidence.

Senior lawyers and Congress members Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will appear for Chidambaram in the Supreme Court.

A special court had on Thursday given the Central Bureau of Investigation the custody of Chidambaram till August 26 so that it can interrogate him over the INX Media case.

The INX Media case relates to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the media group for foreign investment to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was finance minister. CBI registered a first information report on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the manner the clearance had been awarded. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case a year later.

The agency alleges that the former directors of INX Media, Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea, made a payment of $5 million and $450,000 to Chidambaram in 2007-08 and 2008-09, allegedly for giving the FIPB approval. Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea are behind bars in connection with the murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani’s daughter from another marriage.

Chidambaram was arrested late on Wednesday night after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected his pre-arrest bail. His legal team desperately sought to have the Supreme Court hear the matter on Tuesday and Wednesday but failed. Chidambaram then made an appearance at the Congress HQ and made a statement. He was arrested by CBI shortly after. The Enforcement Directorate is yet to arrest him.

People familiar with the matter said Singhvi and Sibal want to thwart the possibility of Chidambaram being picked up by ED even when he is granted bail in the CBI case.

While some legal experts say Chidambaram’s SLP has now become infructuous as he has been taken into custody by CBI, Congress leaders point out that the SLP was filed much before the arrest took place and not otherwise. So, there is still a possibility to argue the petition, they added. The usual norm for the SC has been to send the petitioners seeking bail to an appropriate court.

A special court had rejected arguments by his lawyers, who sought his bail by stressing that the personal liberty of their client was under threat. The CBI sought Chidambaram’s five-day custodial interrogation, saying that the senior Congress leader did not cooperate in the probe and that there was a need to unearth a “larger conspiracy”.

“Considering the facts and circumstances as brought to the notice of the court, I am of the view that police custody remand of the accused, P Chidambaram, is justified and accordingly the accused is remanded to police custody till August 26,” judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar ruled.

He allowed Chidambaram’s family members and lawyers to meet him for half-an-hour every day during this period.

Sibal, who appeared for Chidambaram in the special CBI court, said all other accused in the case, including Karti, have already been granted bail. Singhvi, who also argued for Chidambaram, said the agency could not seek his remand on the ground of “evasive replies”.

In the special court, solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta, who appeared for CBI, said the agency was not extorting a confession from Chidambaram. Mehta said Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the “quid pro quo and larger conspiracy” in a serious case.

The CBI’s arguments were based on three key points: Chidambaram did not cooperate with the investigation and gave evasive replies on many crucial questions; his replies were in contradiction to the stand taken by other co-accused and witnesses; and the probe revealed that Karti received payments from several companies, which received FIPB approvals during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.

Chidambaram’s arrest triggered a war of words between the government and the principal opposition party.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “Over the last two days India witnessed the broad daylight murder of democracy and the rule of law by a government hell-bent upon using the CBI and ED as personal revenge-seeking departments for the party in power.”

He said the “vindictive, selective and malicious manner” in which Chidambaram was “persecuted and prosecuted is nothing short of a brazen personal and political vendetta”.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre hit back at the Congress for defending Chidambaram. Senior BJP leader and information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said the law is now catching up with the Congress. “It’s a case of massive corruption. It’s a scam.”

Aug 23, 2019