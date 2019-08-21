‘Foundation of democracy is liberty’: Chidambaram facing arrest in INX case

india

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress leader P Chidambaram who faces arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, made a surprise appearance at the Congress headquarters on Wednesday evening to assert that he was not running from the law but was seeking its help.

Chidambaram also rejected suggestions from the ruling party and sections of the media that he had been on the run. The ex-minister said he had been working with a team of lawyers through the night on the petition moved before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. He said he believed that the foundation of democracy is liberty.

“I was aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law, on the contrary, I was seeking protection of law. My lawyers tell that cases will be listed on Friday. I bow down to orders of Supreme Court. I respect law even if it is applied with an unequal hand by probe agencies,” said Chidambaram.

The former minister also insisted that neither he, nor anyone from his family, had been named as an accused in the INX Media case by either the CBI or the ED.



“For the last 24 hours, much has happened, that has caused concern to some and confusion to many. In the INX media case, I have not been accused of any offence, nor has anyone else, including any member of my family been accused of any offence, in fact there is no chargesheet filed either by the CBI or the ED before any competent court, further, the FIR recorded by CBI doesn’t include any wrongdoing by me, yet there is an impression that a great offence has been committed and my son and I have committed those offences, nothing could be further from the truth.”

In the morning, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana refused to grant interim relief from arrest to Chidambaram and referred his plea for anticipatory bail in the INX media case to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for urgent hearing. His plea was put up for hearing on Friday.

Chidambaram has challenged the Delhi High Court order which rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday.

The agencies had opposed Chidambaram’s bail plea, saying his custodial interrogation was necessary as he was evasive and had given false information during questioning.

The ED and the CBI are probing how his son Karti Chidambaram got clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28, 2018 by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail. His chartered accountant S. Bhaskararaman was also arrested and released on bail.

On January 25, the Delhi High Court reserved order on Chidambaram’s bail plea in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

