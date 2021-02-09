iPhones, cash for best video suggestions for Congress' Assam manifesto
The Congress in Assam is seeking ideas and suggestions in the form of short videos to help prepare its manifesto for the upcoming state polls. It is offering iphones and cash as rewards for the best suggestions.
The announcement was made on Tuesday by Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi. The move is part of the party’s two-week long Assam Bochau Ahok (Come, Let’s Save Assam) campaign.
People have been asked to submit their two-minute-long videos to a new website to be created for the purpose.
“There would be daily evaluation of the videos and suggestions sent and prizes handed out. The best videos/suggestions would get iPhones and others would get cash rewards,” said Gaurav Gogoi.
“We request everyone to give us their valuable feedback as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is attempting to diminish conscience and self-respect of Assamese people,” he added.
Explaining the inspiration behind the idea for such a contest, the Congress MP recalled how during the anti-CAA protests in the state in 2019 people had uploaded videos of violence and exposed police excesses.
Gogoi alleged that the state BJP government was making people “beneficiaries and beggars” by doling out money and incentives.
Last month, the BJP had flagged off 50 audio-video vehicles to travel to all 126 constituencies in the state to collect opinion from voters and also showcase the government’s achievements in the past five years.
“Opinions and advice from the public will help us to perform better and continue our development work. The suggestions from the voters will also help us frame our manifesto for the polls,” chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said at the flagging-off ceremony then.
