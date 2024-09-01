IPS officer’s 19-year-old daughter found dead in hostel room in Lucknow

A 19-year-old student from Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, daughter of an IPS officer, was found dead in her hostel room on Saturday night, news agency PTI reported citing police. The university said that she died of “cardiac arrest”. The University said that Anika Rastogi died of “cardiac arrest”. (Representative Image)

The deceased, identified as Anika Rastogi, was a third-year BA LLB (Hons) student. “She died due to cardiac arrest,” the university stated.

According to PTI, local police officials mentioned that Rastogi's father is a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer currently serving in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In an official statement, the university said, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Ms. Anika Rastogi, a third-year BA LLB (Hons) student, who passed away last night around 10 pm due to cardiac arrest.”

Similar incidents

Last week, a post-graduate student from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Anurag Jaiswal, was found dead in his rented apartment on Sunday morning. According to the police, Jaiswal had returned home around 3 am after a party with friends in Vashi, where it is suspected he may have ingested a toxic substance.

Jaiswal, originally from Uttar Pradesh and studying human resources (HR) at TISS, lived with three classmates in a rented apartment near Chembur naka. When he failed to wake up on Sunday morning, his roommates rushed him to Sushrut Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body has been transferred to Rajawadi Hospital for a post-mortem examination scheduled for Monday. The police have informed his parents in Lucknow, who are expected to arrive in Mumbai soon.

In another incident, a post-graduate student from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room on August 9, news agency PTI reported citing a spokesperson from the institute,

The student, originally from Uttar Pradesh and residing in Disang Hostel, was discovered after her friends noticed her absence from classes during the day. This marks the third unnatural death of a student at the institute this year.

The police later reported that her body had been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of her death.