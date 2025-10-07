IPS officer's death by suicide in Chandigarh, nine-page note, and a bribery case in Haryana's Rohtak: Mystery deepens

After Haryana inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound at his house in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Tuesday afternoon, the UT police said a “will” and a suicide note were recovered from the scene. Chandigarh Police at the scene after Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar died by suicide at his residence on Tuesday.(Sangeeta Sharma/ANI Photo)

While cops did not expressly share or confirm the contents, sources told HT that the note runs into nine pages and holds some officers in Haryana “responsible” for his extreme step. A top officer said alleged revelations in the note are being examined as part of the investigation.

Haryana Police officials familiar with the matter said the 2001-batch IPS officer's death by suicide likely has its genesis in a corruption case registered in Rohtak against another policeman, Sushil Kumar, who was booked for seeking bribe from a liquor contractor.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya said an Exemptee Assistant Sub Inspector (EASI), Sushil Kumar, was demanding ₹2.5 lakh from a liquor contractor allegedly on behalf of IPS Puran Kumar, who was till a week back was posted a Inspector General of Police of the Rohtak range.

Kumar was posted as the inspector general, Police Training Centre, at Sunaria in Rohtak on September 29. He was the Rohtak Range IG for five months before that.

Cop sought bribe 'on his behalf'

“The liquor contractor had met Puran Kumar at his office in Rohtak two months ago. The officer told him to cooperate with Sushil Kumar," the Rohtak SP said.

Sushil was arrested on Monday by Rohtak police, produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody.

“In his disclosure statement, Sushil told the police that Puran Kumar had asked him to collect money on his behalf. A case was registered against Sushil Kumar under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act at Urban Estate police station in Rohtak. We have audio and video clips in which Sushil Kumar is demanding bribe from the contractor on behalf of the former Rohtak IG,” the SP added.

As per highly placed sources, a notorious gangster was demanding ransom from the liquor contractor in question, Praveen Bansal, and Bansal met the then Rohtak IG Y Puran Kumar to seek police protection.

Found dead by teen daughter

On Tuesday, at the time of the IPS officer's death, two servants and his 17-year-old daughter were in the house. Kumar had allegedly gone to the basement of his house where he fired the fatal shot.

The basement was soundproof, and police officials said it is likely the the bullet was fired much earlier than his body was discovered. The gunshot was not heard by his daughter.

She found her father’s body around 1.15 pm after which the call to police was made.

Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, who is a senior Haryana IAS officer, is in Japan as part of a delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. She is expected to reach Chandigarh on Wednesday morning.

Police said he used his gunman’s firearm, which he would usually take for safekeeping.

Earlier, on three occasions since 2021, the IPS officer approached the Punjab and Haryana high court concerning disputes with the government. He had raised questions over promotions granted to certain IPS batches officers and also his appointment to a non-cadre post in 2023. He had also levelled allegations against a former DGP of harassing him.

(with inputs by Naina Mishra)