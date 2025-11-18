Iran ends visa-free entry for Indians after reports of fake job promises, kidnapping

Iran has suspended the visa waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders amid reports of Indian nationals being lured to the country on false promises of employment or assurances of onward transit to other countries, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Monday. Iran's suspension of the 'visa waiver facility' for ordinary Indian passport holders will take effect from November 22, 2025. (Unsplash/Representative Image)

In a statement, the MEA said that the government's attention has been drawn to several incidents where Indian nationals have been lured to Iran on the fake pretext of jobs or further transit to third nations.

The ministry noted how several Indians were tricked into travelling to Iran by using the visa waiver facility and upon their arrival in the country, many of them were kidnapped for ransom.

Accordingly, the MEA said, the Iranian government "has suspended the visa waiver facility" for ordinary Indian passport holders, taking effect from November 22, 2025. The ministry stated that the decision was made to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal entities.

"From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports would be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran," the MEA added.

The ministry also issued an advisory to all Indian nationals intending to visit Iran, asking them to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel to the country.

This is not the first time that the Indian government has cautioned its citizens about the fake job cases in Iran. Earlier in September, the MEA issued an advisory after several cases of fake job offers to kidnap Indians were reported in Iran.

MEA cautioned Indian nationals not to fall into such traps and exercise "strictest vigilance".

"There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for employment," the MEA's statement read.

It further added that the Indian nationals had reportedly been kidnapped by criminal gangs for ransom from their families upon their arrival in Iran.

While strongly cautioning its nationals, the government also noted that Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes, adding that any agent promising jobs or anything else in Iran on visa-free entry "may well be in connivance with criminal gangs".

"Indian citizens are therefore advised not to fall prey to such offers," the MEA said.

Just last month, four Gujarat residents returned home after being held captive in Tehran. The four, identified as Ajaykumar Chaudhary (31), Priyaben Chaudhary (25), Anilkumar Chaudhary (35), and Nikhilkumar Chaudhary (28), had gone to Tehran via Bangkok and Dubai on Emirates Airlines through a third-party agent.

Upon their arrival at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, the four were allegedly kidnapped.

The agent had reportedly told the four that they would be taken from Iran through a chain of handlers operating across Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian countries, adding that from Tehran, they would be taken to Australia by sea or air route, often used in unauthorised migration cases.

The kidnappers allegedly beat two of the four men, and a video of the assault was sent to their families, along with a demand of nearly ₹2 crore in ransom for their release.

The matter was raised by their village sarpanch, who alerted Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel, the MLA of Mansa, where the four men came from.

Patel then contacted Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, his deputy Harsh Sanghavi and home minister Amit Shah. Coordination between Indian and Iranian authorities ensured the release of the four men.