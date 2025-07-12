Iran warns of fake social media channels targeting its bilateral ties with India

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India on Saturday released a list of social media accounts that it said were “fake channels” attempting to damage Iran-India relations. One of the images showed a post by a fake account by the Ministry of Defence in Iran(X/@Iran_in_India)

The Iranian embassy shared four images in a post on social media platform X, captioning, “Some fake channels, under the name of Iran, are attempting to damage Iran-India relations. These accounts do not belong to Iran.”

Two of the images showed a list of fake accounts and the other two showed posts and fake claims.

One of the images showed a post by a fake account by the Ministry of Defence in Iran, claiming that the Iranian authorities were “reconsidering” the Chabahar Port agreement with India.

The Iran embassy wrote in red over the image, “Fake News, Fake Account”.

One of the images showed a post that was found to be from an account originating from Pakistan's Karachi.

India and Iran share a history of interactions that the government describes as “millennia-long”.

“The contemporary and relationship draws upon the strength of these historical and civilisational ties, and continues to grow further marked by high-level exchanges, commercial and connectivity cooperation, cultural and robust people-to-people ties,” according to indianembassytehran.gov.in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Iran in May 2016.

Prime Minister Modi met President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia in October 2024 where the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral relations.