e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued

Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued

The foreign ministry issued a demarche to Iranian ambassador Ali Chegeni, expressing dismay and disappointment at the foreign minister’s comments.

india Updated: Mar 03, 2020 11:44 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (REUTERS)
         

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni on Tuesday over the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif comments on social media on the Delhi violence. The ambassador was clearly told that the foreign minister’s comments were “totally uncalled for and unacceptable”, people familiar with the development said.

The foreign ministry issued a demarche to Iranian ambassador Ali Chegeni, expressing dismay and disappointment at the foreign minister’s comments.

New Delhi’s prompt message to Iran to steer clear of “matters internal to India” came after foreign minister Javad Zarif’s sharp comment on Twitter over the Delhi violence.

The minister had condemned what he described as a “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims”.

“For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” Zarif said on Twitter on Monday night.

The foreign minister’s comment places Iran in the company of countries such as Pakistan, Turkey and Indonesia that have issued statements on the violence on Delhi streets last week.

The external affairs ministry last week asked international bodies and governments to not make irresponsible statements that are not based on facts at a sensitive time.

Violence in north-east Delhi last week had claimed 46 lives and injured over 300 people.

tags
top news
Coronavirus scare hits school near Delhi, shut for three days
Coronavirus scare hits school near Delhi, shut for three days
PM Modi stresses national interest at BJP meet, takes a swipe at Opposition parties
PM Modi stresses national interest at BJP meet, takes a swipe at Opposition parties
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Security scare at Parliament after MP’s car accidentally touches boom barrier
Security scare at Parliament after MP’s car accidentally touches boom barrier
Handshake? No thanks; global greeting habits change due to coronavirus
Handshake? No thanks; global greeting habits change due to coronavirus
Yamaha announces price list of its entire BS 6 product line-up
Yamaha announces price list of its entire BS 6 product line-up
Delhi gangster who shot singer surrounded by cops, outs ‘surrender offer’
Delhi gangster who shot singer surrounded by cops, outs ‘surrender offer’
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusSSC CHSL Admit cardHPPSC Answer keyRanveer SinghPM ModiDelhi riotsShraddha Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

india news