Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 11:44 IST

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni on Tuesday over the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif comments on social media on the Delhi violence. The ambassador was clearly told that the foreign minister’s comments were “totally uncalled for and unacceptable”, people familiar with the development said.

The foreign ministry issued a demarche to Iranian ambassador Ali Chegeni, expressing dismay and disappointment at the foreign minister’s comments.

New Delhi’s prompt message to Iran to steer clear of “matters internal to India” came after foreign minister Javad Zarif’s sharp comment on Twitter over the Delhi violence.

The minister had condemned what he described as a “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims”.

“For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” Zarif said on Twitter on Monday night.

The foreign minister’s comment places Iran in the company of countries such as Pakistan, Turkey and Indonesia that have issued statements on the violence on Delhi streets last week.

The external affairs ministry last week asked international bodies and governments to not make irresponsible statements that are not based on facts at a sensitive time.

Violence in north-east Delhi last week had claimed 46 lives and injured over 300 people.