Iraqi citizen staying illegally in India arrested from Raxaul in Bihar

Bettiah: An Iraqi citizen who was staying in the country illegally was arrested late Saturday evening while attempting to cross into Nepal from Raxaul town in Bihar, police said. During police interrogation, the Iraqi national said he is an engineer in Saudi Arabia (HT Photo/ Representative photo)

Bara Fauzi Hamid Al Bayati, a resident of Al Dora in Baghdad, had been illegally staying in and around New Delhi since June 16 this year, station house officer (SHO) of Haraiya police station Kisan Kumar Paswan said.

“He was found to have no valid documents and was trying to reach Kathmandu to catch a flight to Saudi Arabia. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” Paswan said.

During police interrogation, the Iraqi national said he is an engineer in Saudi Arabia, Paswan added.

The East Champaran police have informed central agencies, including Military Intelligence (MI) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Bayati has also been interrogated by Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials.

Also read: Afghan national with LOC from Kolkata held at Bhubaneswar airport with fake passport

This is the seventh foreign national — including five Chinese and one American — to be arrested in Raxaul town of East Champaran in recent months.

On May 7, four Chinese citizens — identified as He Qiangsheng, Huang Limin, Li Yonghai, and Deng Yijum, all residents of Hunan in China — were arrested in Raxaul. Another Chinese citizen, identified as Hi Zeshi, was arrested on June 3 this year. Earlier, an American citizen identified as Eitan Ben Shahar was arrested near the Indian customs office in Raxaul town on April 25.