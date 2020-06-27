IRCTC desk planned at Parliament house

india

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:11 IST

New Delhi: Indian railway might stop serving Parliament canteens in the coming days, but the transporter’s catering arm, IRCTC, may soon open a ticket counter in Parliament complex—to help MPs buy air tickets of private domestic airlines.

It is set to be the first outlet that will sell, among other things, tickets of different private carriers in the Parliament complex that had the presence of only public entities such as tea and coffee boards outlets, Indian railways-run canteen and an Air India counter. It will run parallel to the Air India counter, said a senior official.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has given necessary orders to allow IRCTC to set up its booking counter, officials said. They also pointed out that in a special booklet highlighting achievements of Birla’s first year in office, it has been mentioned: “Orders have also been issued for setting up a new booking counter of IRCTC in Parliament House Complex to provide the facility of booking tickets for private air journeys by Hon’ble Members.”

The idea to have a counter for all domestic airlines was mooted last year during a meeting of the Lok Sabha’s business advisory committee chaired by Birla. After several members pointed out the difficulties in getting tickets Birla asked the secretariat to look into the issue.

An MP is entitled to 34 business class tickets annually in any airline.

The entry of IRCTC may also dent Air India’s roaring business. According to officials and a couple of MPs, the national carrier’s counter provides mainly full fare tickets for the MPs—whereas buying tickets from outside or even agents can get lower rates.

“I remember former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan once told us that she way flying from Delhi to Indore and she found that the passenger sitting beside her has bought the ticket at nearly 50% cheaper price,” said Trinamool’s floor leader Sudip Bandopadhyay who prefers to fly the Maharaja.

The IRCTC outlet, according to officials can also end the inflated bills of travel agents who are often engaged by MPs as the lawmakers don’t have time to make their own bookings regularly. “according to rules, we have to pay for the entire amount of the bill. But some travel agents also add their commission,” said an official.

“It will be a good move by the Speaker. After all, it will be convenient for all MPs to get their tickets during the session. and they don’t have to worry about the hassles,” Bandopadhyay added.

Lok Sabha officials added that IRCTC counter is likely to open from the monsoon session. It might also coincide with the departure of the northern railways from the Parliament canteen as a part of the project to overhaul the catering system in Parliament.

In last one year, the Lok Sabha secretariat revamped facilities for MPs in other sectors as well. 36 duplex flats for lawmakers came up in the North Avenue and another 228 new flats will be constructed.

76 multi-storied residential flats are being built after demolishing seven bungalows located on B D Marg and one bungalow on the Talkatora Road. Birla has also set up an information and communication Center on the lines of a call centre for assistance of Members. The centre has received 21,000 calls so far.