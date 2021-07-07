IRCTC update: Railways to operate special trains for Char Dham yatra. Details here

Amid declining cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across the nation, the Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train in September covering several top tourist destinations, including Char Dham - Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram and Dwarkadhish, reports news agency ANI.

After the success of the "Shri Ramayana Yatra" train operated on the Ramayana circuit, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has now launched another very popular pilgrimage circuit "Chardham Yatra" by "Dekho Apna Desh" Deluxe AC Tourist Train.

According to a press release, the 16-day tour will start from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18, this year and cover the visit of Badrinath including Mana Village (near China border), Narsingha Temple (Joshimath), Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri including Golden beach of Puri, Konark Sun Temple, Chandrabhaga beach, Rameshwaram including Dhanushkodi, Dwarkadhish including Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach, and Bet Dwarka.

Know key features of the special train:

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions and foot massager. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation - 1st AC and 2nd AC. The guests will be travelling roughly 8,500 kilometers on this tour. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach. The package price covers train journey in AC classes, accommodation in deluxe hotels, all meals, all transfer and sightseeing in AC vehicles except hilly areas, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers. To ensure the safety measures post Covid-19 in this deluxe tourist train, provision has been made and booking is restricted to around 120 tourists against the total capacity of 156 tourists. At least the first dose of Covid-19 Vaccination is mandatory for passengers of age group 18 or above. The IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists having face masks, hand gloves and sanitizer.