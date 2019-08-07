‘Irreparable loss of closest colleague’: LK Advani condoles Sushma Swaraj’s death

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:34 IST

Senior BJP leader LK Advani remembered one of his “closest colleagues” Sushma Swaraj as he paid his respects to the former foreign minister after her sudden death. Swaraj, who was seen as Advani’s protégé, died on Tuesday night after a cardiac arrest in New Delhi. She was 67 years old.

The veteran leader recalled Sushma Swaraj’s “illustrious innings in the Bharatiya Janata Party” and said she had become a “role model for women leaders” - the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government, the first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson for a national political party in the country.

“When I was the President of the BJP in the eighties, she was a promising young activist who I had inducted into my team. And over the years, she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party- in fact, a role model for women leaders,” Advani said in the statement to condole her death.

Also read: Glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end, says PM Modi on Sushma Swaraj

The BJP patriarch also talked about “brilliant orator” Sushma Swaraj, whose effective public speeches have been praised by other leaders such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others in their tributes.

“Sushmaji was also a fine human being. She touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature. I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake to me on my birthday,” Advani added.

Also Watch | Remembering Sushma Swaraj: Fiery Opposition leader, transformative foreign minister

“The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Swaraj ji, Bansuri and all members of her family. Om Shanti.”

Sushma Swaraj will be cremated later on Wednesday at a crematorium in Delhi’s Lodhi Road with full state honours.

She is survived by her husband, Swaraj Kaushal, and their daughter Bansuri.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 10:33 IST