Home / India News / ‘Irreparable loss to Indian music’: Kerala CM condoles death of Pandit Jasraj

‘Irreparable loss to Indian music’: Kerala CM condoles death of Pandit Jasraj

The Ninety-year old Indian classical music doyen died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Thiruvananthapuram
Pandit Jasraj at a Janmashtami programme at Nehru Center at Worli in Mumbai on August 22, 2008. Classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 on August 17, 2020. He died of cardiac arrest at his house in New Jersey, United States. (Photo by Amlan Dutta / HT Archive)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the demise of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying he was instrumental in spreading Hindustani music to various corners of the world.

In a message, he said the death of Jasraj was an “irreparable loss” to Indian music.

