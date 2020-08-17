‘Irreparable loss to Indian music’: Kerala CM condoles death of Pandit Jasraj

india

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the demise of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying he was instrumental in spreading Hindustani music to various corners of the world.

In a message, he said the death of Jasraj was an “irreparable loss” to Indian music.

The Ninety-year old Indian classical music doyen died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey.