'Is this why?': Vivek Agnihotri-Digvijaya Singh Twitter spat over ‘genocide museum’

A day after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan promised help to Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's proposed 'genocide museum' in the state, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said such a museum would disturb the communal harmony of Bhopal. The Kashmir Files director, who is at the centre of various controversies over his film on Kashmiri Pandits, gave a strong reply to Digvijaya Singh.

"Honorable Digvijaya ji, you could not make a memorial on Bhopal gas tragedy in 38 years. If Shivraj Chouhan ji is doing noble work for humanity, then why envy? To hide the failure?" Vivek Agnihotri tweeted.

On Friday, Vivek Agnihotri met Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said his request to set up a genocide museum and an art centre in Bhopal has been considered by teh chief minister. The chief minister gave approval for the project in 10 minutes, Agnihotri said.

"World's first Genocide museum will be built, where even if a terrorist goes, he will come out as a human. I demanded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the same, after 10 minutes I got approval at the government level. With the logistic support, its construction will start soon in Bhopal," Vivek Agnihotri added.

The museum will be funded by Vivek Agnihotri's I am Buddha Foundation and KP Global, Vivek Agnihotri said.

On Friday, Digvijaya Singh objected to Vivek Agnihotri's comment that Bhopali means homosexual in a colloquial context and said this might have been Vivek Agnihotri's personal experience. "I have been associated with Bhopal and Bhopalis since 1977, but my experience has not been so. The influence of company has an effect, wherever you may live,” Digvijaya Singh had tweeted.

Former state minister PC Sharma demanded an apology from Agnihotri, saying Bhopal is known for the cultural heritage of Raja Bhoj, the Bharat Bhawan, arts, and the city's culture. Agnihotri has committed a crime by using words like “homosexual” for the people of Bhopal, he added.

