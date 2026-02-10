Is UPI down? Several users report transaction failures on payment apps

Several users across the country on Tuesday reported difficulties in making digital payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), with transactions failing on multiple popular payment apps during the evening hours. UPI faced outage with users reporting errors in completing online transactions on Tuesday evening, as per Downdetector. (MINT)

Outage-tracking platform Downdetector showed a sharp rise in complaints linked to UPI services, logging around 577 reports at approximately 7:00 pm. Around the same time, social media platforms were flooded with user complaints flagging failed payments, delayed fund transfers and non-functional QR code scans.

Users said major UPI-enabled apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm were affected. Many reported receiving error messages like “service provider not available” while attempting to pay merchants, transfer money to contacts or complete online purchases.

Downdetector data showed that Google Pay alone accounted for 141 user reports by 7:07 pm, while Paytm users also flagged outages and transaction failures.

The disruption triggered a wave of queries and reactions online, with users asking questions such as, “Is UPI down?” and sharing screenshots of failed transactions.

Complaints appeared to be widespread, with users from major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru reporting problems, suggesting a nationwide impact on digital payment services during peak hours.