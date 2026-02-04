Is ChatGPT down? Here's what outage data shows

At the peak of the outage, more than 1,000 users reported problems before the number dropped to 36 by 2:43 am. Meanwhile, more than 13,000 users flagged issues with the chatbot in the US during the outage's peak, according to Downdetector.

However, some users are still reporting issues loading or starting conversations on the AI platform, as per OpenAI’s status page. The company said it has implemented fixes and is closely monitoring the recovery.

Popular AI chatbot ChatGPT was down briefly for thousands of users in India and the US on Tuesday, according to outage tracking platform Downdetector. OpenAI later said it had identified the issue affecting users who were “experiencing elevated errors” and confirmed that the disrupted services had been restored.

The platform tracks service disruptions by collecting reports submitted by users across different sources. The actual number of people affected may be higher or lower than what is shown, as the data is based on user feedback.

As per OpenAI’s status page, the affected components of ChatGPT included Conversations, Login, Compliance API, Search, File uploads, Voice mode, GPTs, Image Generation, Deep Research, Agent, Codex, ChatGPT Atlas, and Connectors/Apps.

“When ChatGPT is down, and you have to rely on your own brain,” a user wrote on X. Another posted, “As soon as anything except Twitter goes down, the only correct course of action is to search ‘ChatGPT down’ / ‘Instagram down’ on Twitter to make sure you’re not the only one, right?”

OpenAI’s response: Full statement After identifying the issue, OpenAI said on its status page, “We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services. We are working on implementing a mitigation.”

Over an hour later, the company said that all the impacted services had been restored.

On Tuesday morning, OpenAI said it had identified problems with users being unable to load or begin conversations. It added that it had “applied the mitigation and is monitoring the recovery.”