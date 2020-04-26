Is virulent strain a worry for Indore?

india

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:30 IST

With Indore in Madhya Pradesh emerging as a major hot spot for Covid-19 in the country, hospitals dedicated to fight the disease in the city sought to know whether they are up against a more virulent strain of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

It claimed that Indore, with its top-notch medical facilities and awareness, should not be in the crisis that it is facing currently. The MGM Medical College, which has two hospitals dedicated to fight the disease, has requested the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to study the virus recovered from the region.

As per the health department’s bulletin released on Sunday, the state’s tally of cases rose to 2,090 with 145 new cases reported in the past 24 hours; the total death toll is 103. Of the new cases, 91 were reported from Indore, which has total 1176 cases. It also accounts for more than 55% of the deaths in the state and its death rate of 4.84% is higher than the national rate of 3.06%.

Dean and CEO of MGM medical college, Indore Dr. Jyoti Bindal said, “There are certain reasons to apprehend that the virus strain in Indore is deadlier. However, it’s our apprehension given the situation... The Indore belt has seen significant positive cases and fatality too. In certain parts of the world that have also seen higher fatality rate, the genetic make up of the virus too was found different, and so more virulent. That’s why we want to see if it’s a similar case in Indore belt too.”

”Indore has the best medical facility in the state. I don’t see any reason related to medical services behind the situation,” she added.

Scientists had already flagged a mutation in the virus from a case in Kerala in a pre-print study, although it was thought that the mutation made it less efficient in transmission. Independent experts had then said that more evidence was required.

Monitoring the mutation dynamics of Sars-CoV-2 is critical for the development of effective approaches to develop drugs and vaccines to contain the pathogen.

Dr. Bindal said, “The NIV wants samples from other parts of the state too to compare the same with Indore’s samples. We are trying to get samples from the labs in other parts of the state before sending the same.”

Dr. Salil Bhargava, professor of respiratory medicine and head of Manorama Raje TB hospital, Indore said, “Geographically, Indore in Malwa region presents a different picture. It is well connected to Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and here there a significant presence of such people who travel abroad like the US, Sri Lanka, China and several other countries as I have seen such people in OPD (Out Patient Department).”

He said, “In Indore, people are extraordinarily alert about their health. Comorbidity and lifestyle may be some issues but gravity of the situation is quite alarming. Hence, we should find out scientifically if the virus strain here is more virulent. This will help us control the situation more effectively.”

Dr. Ravi Dosi , head of department of chest diseases at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), a dedicated Covid-19 hospital said, “We are giving the same treatment to Covid-19 patients that such patients are getting in other places in the country. But the results here are not as impressive as it should be. Hence, a proper study of the genome of the virus may help us find out in what direction we are going.”

Public health expert Amulya Nidhi said, “If this (virus mutation) is true, then I think the World Health Organization, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and expert groups should immediately do an independent analysis of all cases not only in Indore but Ujjain, Bhopal and other divisions too.”

“The MGM medical college should follow the WHO guidelines and take experts opinion on this also. Public health system is the backbone which is managing the entire pandemic in Indore but shifting patients to private hospitals more and less in government hospitals is a matter of concern and it also needs investigation. A team of doctors should decide which patient will be treated where,” said Nidhi

Health minister, Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra said, “If the medical college is going ahead with any study it’s a welcome step. The government is for all the possible steps to control the situation.”