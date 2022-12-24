Watch: Isha Ambani arrives in Mumbai; special puja for twins tomorrow

Director of Reliance Retail Isha Ambani arrived at her Mumbai residence on Saturday with her newborn twins, a day before a special puja is scheduled to be held at their residence Karuna Sindhu on December 25. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also seen carrying the twins. According to reposts, priests from Tirumala, Shree Dwarkadish Temple etc will perform the special puja for the twins.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal became parents to twins on November 19. The baby girl was named Aadiya and the baby boy Krishna. In an official statement given by Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, Anand Piramal's parents Swati and Ajay Piramal, it was informed that both Isha and the babies were doing well.

Isha and Anand got married in 2018. Anand is the executive director of the Piramal Group.

Isha Ambani received a grand welcome on Saturday. Celebrity photojournalist Viral Bhayani posted a video of the welcome in which the house can be seen all decked up. Reports said Isha gave birth to the twins in Los Angeles.

In the post, Viral Bhayani wrote the Ambani family will be donating 300 kgs of gold on the occasion of the puja tomorrow.

"The nurseries at karuna Sindhu & Antilia were designed by Perkins and Will. It includes rotating beds, and automated rooftops so the babies can soak in the natural sunlight. All the pieces of furniture are custom-made by Loro Piana, Hermes, and Dior. The twins will be sporting clothes from the children's line of world-famous design houses like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Loro Piana. Not just this they also have exclusively designed car seats by BMW," the post read.

"The twins will be taken care of by the 8 specially trained American nannies and special nurses who will be flown in from the USA with the babies they will continue to stay in India," the post added.

