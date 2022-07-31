ISIS activities: NIA conducts searches in 6 states, seizes incriminating papers

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, in the case pertaining to activities of the Islamic State (ISIS). The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on June 25 in Delhi under sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of UA (P) Act.

In Maharashtra, the NIA conducted searches in Nanded and Kolhapur, the agency said. The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material, it said in a statement.

The searches were carried out in Gujarat's Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts. The Gujarat ATS said three persons were being questioned. "But there is nothing more to disclose as of now," the ATS said in a statement.

Apart from Gujarat, searches are being conducted in Bhopal and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh. The searches led to the seizure of incriminating documents and material, it said. Further investigation into the case is in progress, the agency said.

(With inputs from agencies)

