Israel military apologises after outrage for showing J&K as 'part of Pakistan' in a map

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2025 10:46 AM IST

IDF's apology came after several social media users, mostly Indians, flagged the error and urged the Israeli military to retract the post.

The Israel Defence Forces has apologised for posting an incorrect map of India's international boundaries after social media backlash for wrongly showing Jammu and Kashmir under Pakistani territory.

The IDF admitted that the map "fails to precisely depict borders."(IDF)
The IDF admitted that the map "fails to precisely depict borders."(IDF)

In its post on X, the IDF admitted that the map "fails to precisely depict borders" but claimed it was only an "illustration of the region".

"This post is an illustration of the region. This map fails to precisely depict borders. We apologize for any offence caused by this image," the IDF said.

IDF's apology came after several social media users, mostly Indians, flagged the error and urged the Israeli military to retract the post. Some even tagged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Congress reacts to IDF's post

Reacting to the map, the Congress slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over India's foreign policy.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera took to X, formerly Twitter, to take a swipe at PM Modi, calling it a diplomatic embarrassment for him.

"Another day, another feather in Vishwaguru's cap. His ‘friend' shows 'Jammu & Kashmir as a part of Pakistan,' he posted on X.

Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu share close ties, which have been showcased through multiple high-profile visits, warm public gestures, and frequent praise for each other's leadership.

Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel in 2017, a symbolic moment that broke decades of diplomatic hesitancy.

Israel-Iran attacks

After Israel's strikes, Iran on Saturday morning launched a fresh missile attack on Israel, particularly targeting its Northern region. Air-raid sirens were activated across northern Israel, and civilians were urged to take shelter.

Iran earlier launched over 100 drones toward Israel in response to the overnight Israeli airstrikes that rocked Iranian soil and killed several top military officials, including the chief of its Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, local media reported. 

The fresh escalation comes after Israeli armed forces took Iran by surprise and conducted multiple overnight airstrikes, targeting Iran's nuclear and military sites under ‘Operation Rising Lion’.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Israel military apologises after outrage for showing J&K as 'part of Pakistan' in a map
