Israel-Hamas war: Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till October 18

Oct 14, 2023 02:48 PM IST

The full service carrier, which normally operates five weekly scheduled flights to Tel Aviv, had earlier suspended the services till October 14.

Air India has extended the suspension of its scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv till October 18, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas.

Air India (Representative Photo)

An airline official on Saturday said the scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv have now been suspended till October 18.

The carrier will operate chartered flights to bring back Indians depending on the requirements, the official added.

Normally, Air India operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Under Operation Ajay launched by the government to bring Indians who wish to come back from Israel, the airline so far has operated two flights.

Following the unprecedented attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants, Israel has launched a massive counter offensive.

