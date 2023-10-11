Israel-Hamas war: India issues helpline numbers for Indian nationals

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said it has set up a 24-hour control room to monitor the situation in Israel and provide information and assistance. This comes amid the intense fighting between Israel and Hamas which has entered the fifth day.



The ministry shared the following contact numbers for information related to the war situation in the Middle East nation. Israeli firefighters work to put out vehicles on fire after a rocket, launched from the Gaza Strip, landed in Ashkelon, southern Israel on Wednesday.(Reuters)

1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11 23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

+919968291988

The ministry shared the following email address as well: situationroom@mea.gov.in

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed through the following contact details:

+972-35226748

+972-543278392

Email address: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

On the other hand, the Representative Office of India in Ramallah has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed as per contact details given below:

+970-592916418 (also whatsapp)

Email address: rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in

Israel-Hamas war enters fifth day

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the opposition set up a war-time cabinet to oversee Tel Aviv's fight against Hamas following the devastating attack on Saturday. The Israeli forces bombarded the entire neighbourhoods in Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip as it ran out of power, AP reported.

The government is under intense public pressure to topple Hamas following the terror group's coordinated attacks in Israel on Saturday. The Hamas terrorists stormed Israeli homes and streets. They gunned down hundreds of citizens at an outdoor music festival.

The Israeli airstrikes in Gaza smashed entire city blocks to rubble in the tiny coastal enclave and left unknown numbers of bodies beneath mounds of debris.

The Hamas are said to be holding an estimated 150 people snatched from Israel which include soldiers, men, women, children and older adults. They continued to fire rockets at Israel on Wednesday, including a heavy barrage at the southern town of Ashkelon.

Israel has already stopped entry of food, water, fuel and medicine into Gaza — a 40-kilometer-long (25-mile) strip of land wedged among Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians. The sole remaining access from Egypt was shut down Tuesday after airstrikes hit near the border crossing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail