ISRO shares video of how PSLV-C58 placed satellite into 650km orbit.

The Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO marked the beginning of 2024 with the successful launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The PSLV-C58 rocket, on its 60th mission, carried the primary payload, XPoSat, deploying it into the intended 650km orbit. The space agency later shared a video showing glimpse of the satellite’s orbital insertion.

With the launch of dedicated polarimetry mission, India is the second country, next to the US, to try find characteristics of celestial bodies from knowing the direction of the vibration of the incoming waves.

