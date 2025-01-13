Italian premier Giorgia Meloni has defended her “friend Elon Musk” and suggested that the controversy surrounding a potential deal with the billionaire-led SpaceX for Italy's telecom security system could be due to his “political views.” Giorgia Meloni and Elon Musk (File Photo/AP)

“Is the issue about private investors or their political ideas? The issue arises when individuals use resources to fund parties and groups worldwide to influence policies, which I don't see Musk doing, unlike George Soros,” The Times of India quoted Giorgia Meloni as saying at a press conference.

The politician, Italy's first woman Prime Minister, also firmly denied holding any private talks with Musk over the deal.

“I've never discussed this with him. I don't use my public position to do favours for friends,” she asserted.

Meloni emphasised that “national interest” is the only lens through which her government is considering “such deals,” a reference to Starlink, the satellite system of SpaceX.

“Is the issue that Musk is rich and influential, or that he's not left-wing?” she asked.

Musk, an ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, has previously expressed enthusiasm for a partnership with Italy and offered the country “the most secure and advanced connectivity” via SpaceX.

Starlink has been operating in the European nation since 2021 and is likely to expand its services to include emergency response during disasters or terror attacks.

However, the reported deal, worth 1.5 billion Euros (approx. $1.6 billion) over five years, has raised concerns among Italy's opposition parties, who question whether a company led by Musk should handle such “sensitive communications."