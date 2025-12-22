'Issue resolved, matter misrepresented': What Air India Express pilot's lawyer said on Delhi airport altercation

The lawyer representing Captain Virender Sejwal said that the altercation involving his client and a passenger at Delhi airport was resolved in the presence of CISF personnel. Sejwal's lawyer further claimed that the recent reports and social media posts have misrepresented the incident. (@ankitdewan)

According to the lawyer, both individuals involved in the incident reportedly agreed to close the issue and signed a written statement confirming that they did not want to pursue any legal proceedings, ANI reported.

Sejwal's lawyer further claimed that the recent reports and social media posts have "misrepresented a personal incident" and that the "distorted social media portrayal is based on a one-sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts."

Also read| Threatened family, casteist remark: What Air India Express pilot said on Delhi flier assault row

"Recent reports and social media posts have misrepresented a personal incident that occurred in IGl airport terminal 1 on 19/12/25, unfairly projecting it as a 'pilot vs passenger' dispute,'' the statement read.

"Capt. Virender Sejwal was travelling as a passenger. He was not on flight duty, nor was the incident connected in any manner to his professional responsibilities. It was a purely personal matter between two passengers. Distorted social media portrayal is based on a one-sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts. Mr Ankit Dewan has selectively presented facts to create a false narrative, wrongly implying a professional conflict and attempting to sensationalise a settled issue. Whereas castiest remarks were made against Capt Sejwal, and absolutely unfathomable threats were made to female members of his family, including a child," the statement claimed.

Also read| ‘Anpadh’ remark, followed by assault: Shocking revelations in Delhi passenger assault by off-duty pilot

"Ankit Dewan initiated the confrontation by verbally abusing Capt. Virender Sejwal without provocation and continued using abusive, degrading and threatening language even after being asked to stop. The situation escalated into a physical altercation in which Capt Sejwal was also hurt; he also sustained injuries during the scuffle. CISF personnel intervened promptly, repeatedly told Mr Dewan to calm down and stop abusing, yet he refused to relent and continued his misconduct in their presence," it added.

As per the statement, the incident between the two passengers was resolved in the presence of CISF officials at the airport.

"The incident between the two passengers was resolved in the presence of CISF officials at the airport. Both parties "voluntarily signed a statement" confirming that they did not wish to pursue any legal action. Contrary to misleading claims, Mr Ankit Dewan signed willingly there was no coercion or pressure involved. The CISF has publicly confirmed on "X" that their officers acted promptly, offered the gentlemen the opportunity to file formal complaints, and that it was voluntarily declined. Allegations of any force or bias against CISF are incorrect and unfounded," it said.

The lawyer further said that Sejwal has "full faith" in the authorities that he will not be denied justice and the incident will be looked at impartially, considering all facts and without the overbearing social media narrative.

"This personal incident has no connection whatsoever with his employer or professional duties. Attempts to associate the company's name are unwarranted and appear aimed solely at gaining social media attention on an otherwise settled personal issue. Capt Sejwal has full faith in the authorities that he will not be denied justice and the incident will be looked at impartially, considering all facts and without the overbearing social media narrative. Capt. Sejwal requests that the media and public rely only on verified facts and refrain from circulating one-sided or misleading content that may harm reputations or distort true facts," the statement reads.

Passengers remark

Passenger Ankit Dewan shared his experience on social media, along with a photo showing blood on his face after the altercation. He also shared a photo of the pilot, Virender Sejwal.

Dewan also alleged that there was a delay in his receiving the first aid. He added that his wife allegedly heard the accused telling a security personnel that he would go and beat him; however, there was no preventive action. “Virender Sejwal was getting frisked at the Security Check while continuing his verbal spat with me. There, he told the CISF guy, "main issko maar ke aata hu" (I'll come back after hitting him). My wife, who had already cleared security check through the ladies' line, heard it clearly. But did CISF take any preventive action? No,” Dewan wrote on X.

Statement by Air India Express

In a statement, Air India Express said it is aware of an incident at Delhi airport involving one of its employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline and had an altercation with another passenger.

“We are aware of an incident at Delhi Airport involving one of our employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline and had an altercation with another passenger. We unequivocally condemn such behaviour. The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry. Air India Express upholds the highest standards of conduct and professionalism and remains committed to ensuring that its employees act responsibly at all times.”

(With ANI inputs)