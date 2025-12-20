‘Anpadh’ remark, followed by assault: Shocking revelations in Delhi passenger assault by off-duty pilot

A SpiceJet passenger, Ankit Dewan, alleged that he was physically assaulted by an off-duty pilot of Air India Express at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 on Friday following a verbal spat over the pilot cutting the security queue. On Saturday morning, Dewan shared another post accompanied by a video of the alleged accused captain Virender Sejwal, which he described as the accused “looking at me lying on the floor, covered in blood, and probably realising the gravity of the situation for the first time.”(Screengrab/X/@ankitdewan)

The verbal argument turned physical when the pilot, captain Virender Sejwal, allegedly physically attacked Dewan in front of his family, leaving the latter profusely bleeding.

Also read: Delhi's IGI airport issues fresh advisory as 129 flights cancelled due to dense fog

Dewan took to social media to share his ordeal and alleged that he was “forced” to write a letter stating that he won’t pursue the matter further or he would miss his flight and his holiday bookings worth ₹1.2 lakh would go “down the drain”.

Here are some shocking revelations into what happened-

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Dewan tagged Delhi Police and questioned why can’t he file a complaint once he is back from the holiday. “Must I sacrifice my money too, to seek justice? Will the CCTV footage disappear in the 2 days till I make it back to Delhi?” he wrote.

The Delhi Police said on Saturday that it has not received any formal complaint regarding the incident. "With reference to a social media post posted on platform X by an Ankit Dewan, alleging physical assault by an Air India Express pilot at Terminal-1 of the airport- No such matter has been reported to the police station either by Ankit Dewan or by the airlines. The matter has come to the knowledge of the police through this social media post. Whenever a written complaint is received by the victim, in this regard, appropriate legal action will be taken," the Delhi Police said, reported news agency ANI.

Also read: ‘Leaving me bloody’: Man alleges assault by Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport, airline reacts